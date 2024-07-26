1 In Custody, Accused Of Arson In Connection To Vinita Senior Apartments Fire

Vinita Police say one person has been taken into custody accused of setting fire on the third floor at the Burroughs Manor Senior Living apartments.

Police say Roger Lee Woolman was booked on a complaint of first-degree arson.

The police chief said ATF and the State Fire Marshal are responding to investigate the fire.

Fire crews and local law enforcement were able to get all 48 of the residents out of the building, with the help of employees of the building. They say one resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

As of 4 p.m., fire crews are still at the scene to put out hot spots.

Police say at least 10 fire agencies responded to assist with the fire, which was on the third floor.

"I honestly can't say enough about how everybody worked together from Fire, sheriff's office, every one of these guys, they ran straight into that building,” Chief Mark Johnson said. “They didn't care about the fire, they went up there, they got everybody out, they made sure everybody was out and did their jobs, and not one person hesitated at all."

Police say part of the problem of battling the fire was a lack of water, and the fire chief says the building is likely a total loss.

Police say the Red Cross and churches are responding to assist residents.

