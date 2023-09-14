'Born & Raised' Country Music Festival Brings Legends And Newcomers To Pryor

Country music legends like the Turnpike Troubadours and Gary Allen are among the performers at a major festival in Pryor. But it's also giving some newcomers like Oklahoma artist Lance Roark their chance to shine.

By: News On 6

A little over a week after Rocklahoma, thousands of people are once again in Pryor, this time to hear country music.

The Born and Raised Music Festival is September 14-16. The headliners include the Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Gary Allen.

While many fans come for the big names, festival producer Chris Thomas said new artists are often discovered on its three other stages. "Zach Bryan started on that stage three years ago and now, he is playing stadiums," he continued saying, "We had a kid from Tulsa named Corey Kent who started on that stage, last year he went to the second stage, and now he is out touring with Jason Aldean, so it is really exciting to see how quickly some of these artists jump to the next level."

Lance Roark is the first up-and-coming artist to take the stage Thursday. "I feel like I do a good job of getting everybody excited and ready for the rest of the weekend," said Roark.

He is from Tahlequah and brings a piece of home with him to every performance. "That guitar that I got, my grandfather bought me when I was six years old and so it is the same one that I still play today," Roark added.

Since the release of his first EP, Better Man, on March 31st Roark's talents have taken him on the road with festival headliner and fellow Oklahoma natives in the band the Turnpike Troubadours.

"It kind of blows my mind sometimes to get to share the stage with some artists that I have always looked up to that have been around the block," he said.

The music is taking him far, but Roark said he continues to stay grounded in his Oklahoma roots. He said, "I am a parent as well; so, getting to chase my dream and teach others, including my daughter, that she can chase hers and that someday it will come true, that is really what it is all about for me."

To learn more about Roark, listen to his music, and see upcoming tour dates visit https://www.lanceroarkmusic.com/.