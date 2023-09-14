Cops And Kids Returns To Skiatook With Car Show & Dodgeball Tournament

Dodgeballs will be flying this weekend to raise money for 'Cops And Kids' as the Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police holds its second annual tournament and car show. Sergeant Chris Edwards with Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police and Chaz Stephenson from Sausage Brothers joined News On 6 to talk about what people can expect from the fundraiser's second-year

Dodgeballs will be flying this weekend to raise money for 'Cops And Kids' as the Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police holds its second annual tournament and car show. Sergeant Chris Edwards with Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police and Chaz Stephenson from Sausage Brothers joined News On 6 to talk about what people can expect from the fundraiser's second year.

The car show and dodgeball tournament is on Sunday, September 17 at the Brooks Walton Activity Center in Skiatook. The car show goes from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. and the Dodgeball tournament starts at noon.



