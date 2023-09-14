Woofstock 2023 Preview With Chubbs & Kacy From 106.9 K-Hits

Our radio partners Chubbs and Kacy from 106.9 K-Hits joined News On 6 at 4 to explain more about Woofstock 2023, the annual pet adoption event

Thursday, September 14th 2023, 4:32 pm

By: News On 6


Peace, love, & pets are the mindset as the annual Woofstock pet adoption event is back this weekend.

Our radio partners Chubbs and Kacy from 106.9 K-Hits joined News On 6 at 4 to explain more about this year's event. Adoptable pets from more than 30 animal rescue organizations and shelters. All newly adopted pets will receive a FREE microchip, ID tag, and goodie bag.

Woofstock is this Saturday from 10-2 at Riverwalk Tulsa in Jenks. Find More info at WoofStock.com
