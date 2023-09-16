Cardinals Brings It Against The Bruins, 27-14

The final score, Collinsville wins against Bartlesville, 27-14

Friday, September 15th 2023, 10:00 pm

By: News On 6


The Cardinals hosted Bartlesville Friday night.

Opening possession for the Bruins, Brett Eaves is hit as he throws. The ball pops up, and Cage Boyd is there with the interception.

In the closing seconds of the 1st quarter, the Bruins cap off a long drive. PJ Wallace goes over the top for the touchdown.

The final score, Collinsville wins, 27-14
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 15th, 2023

September 15th, 2023

September 15th, 2023

September 15th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 16th, 2023

September 16th, 2023

September 16th, 2023

September 16th, 2023