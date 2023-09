1 Dead After Seminole County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Seminole County after they say a man's car veered off road late Friday night.

By: News On 6

Investigators say that Ronald Williams was driving his Jeep on highway 270 near Wewoka when his car veered off the road and hit a concrete low water bridge, just before midnight.

He died at the hospital.

Troopers say Williams was not wearing his seat belt.