2 In Custody Accused Of Felony Child Abuse In Rogers County

The OSBI said Oologah Police requested agents to a local hospital where medical personnel were concerned about a child's well-being on Sept. 13.

Monday, September 18th 2023, 10:56 am

By: News On 6


ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -

A man and woman are in the Rogers County jail after authorities investigated a child abuse case on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, in collaboration with several other agencies, arrested and accused Cameron Gough, 25, and Maria Wilson, 26, of felony child abuse.

Investigators found evidence leading to Gough and Wilson's arrest, the OSBI said.

No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, authorities say.
