23-Year-Old Man Killed In Overnight Shooting

By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead near 61st and Garnett late Friday night.

Police say they responded to an alarm at a Kentucky Fried Chicken location at around 11:30 p.m. when they discovered a man lying on the pavement with a single gunshot wound.

Jorge Santos, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they found blood and cash in a parking lot nearby the scene.

After reviewing security camera footage, it was discovered that a fight took place between Santos and a group of five other people. Two vehicles were also seen leaving the scene driving northbound on Garnett.

If you have any information about this incident, please call (918)-259-8400 or call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.