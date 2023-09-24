'Race For The Cure' Event Unites Tulsa Breast Cancer Survivors

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is a 5k race and walk that raises funds and awareness for breast cancer... and it was back in Tulsa this weekend.

For some, the theme of the day is celebration – for themselves or for a loved one.

One person celebrating is Lindsay Roberts, a 6-year breast cancer survivor.

Her diagnosis was especially difficult.

“I was pregnant, and I felt a lump in my left breast and through a series of steps that took about 6 weeks, I received a stage 3 diagnosis,” she said.

The diagnosis came as a complete shock to Roberts as she has no family history of the disease.

She began treatment immediately and went through 2 rounds of chemo while pregnant, and then her son Eli was born.

“He was born on a Monday; we went home from the hospital on Tuesday and on Friday I was back in the treatment chair getting another treatment,” Roberts said.

Add on being a first-time mom, Robert's battle became even more hard. Though, she says her son motivated her in her darkest time.

“I didn’t have the typical new mom experience, but just having him was a good distraction because it gave me something more to fight for,” she said.

But, after participating in Race for the Cure, Roberts realized she didn't have to fight alone. As both past and present survivors are with each other…every step of the way.

“It’s really important as you're not just going through your journey, but even as you look back on your journey and try to help others who are fighting that as well,” said Roberts.

And as Roberts looks back on her journey, she says she learned a lot about herself and her strength.

“You’re stronger than you think you are. All of us, And no matter what the fight you’re going through, you put your head down and you push through it, then before you know it, you’re looking back and it's all in the rearview mirror,” she said.