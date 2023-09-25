Saint Francis Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic Opens In Tulsa

The Saint Francis drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and until 4 p.m. on Saturdays on the west side of the hospital campus at 6600 South Yale.

By: News On 6

-

Flu season is almost here and vaccinations are starting now in Green Country.

Doctors say it's important to get vaccinated before cases start to peak in the winter.

Saint Francis opened a drive-up vaccination clinic on Monday.

"Last year we really started to see the numbers go up in October, peaking in December, which is a little earlier than what we've seen in the past," said Saint Francis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brent Dennis. "This year the CDC recommends flu shots in September and October so those antibodies will have time to get ready for the peak, which seems to happen as we get later in the winter."

The drive-up clinic is open to anyone, not just Saint Francis patients.

Doctor Dennis encourages the COVID-19 vaccine as well, as cases of that start to rise.

The Saint Francis clinic is on the west side of the hospital campus, at 6600 South Yale.

It's open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The process is quick with no appointment needed, but faster by doing the paperwork online.

And Dr. Dennis says it's important.

"Flu still is a major cause of hospitalization in the winter time, still a major cause of death in the United States."



