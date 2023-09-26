'It's Unrecognizable': Some Lahaina Residents Return To Devastated Homes After Wildfires

A small group of Lahaina residents were allowed to return to what's left of their homes on Monday, seven weeks after devastating wildfires swept through their historic town and reduced much of it to ashes. For many, the return marked an opportunity to come to terms with the traumatic events that transpired.

Noreen Wales, a Lahaina resident and her granddaughter Tawni Katayama, were overwhelmed when they saw the destruction.

"It's pretty bad, after so many years of living here," Wales said.

"It's unrecognizable. It's hard to process," Katayama said.

"I just can't believe it's gone. It's heartbreaking, you know, all our memories were here," Tiara Wales, Katayama's mother, said.

At least 97 people were confirmed to have died in the Maui wildfires, which destroyed approximately 2,000 buildings — most of them homes.

Last week, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green called on visitors to return to West Maui, which is home to Lahaina, once it reopens on Oct. 8.

"You will be helping our people heal," Green told "CBS Mornings."

However, many residents feel officials should focus more on helping residents.

"There's not enough support for the people that live here, you know, for the Hawaiians that are here, and I get it. There's a balance there, we survive on tourism but we should be the priority. You know, we live here. We've been here," said Katayama.

Rebuilding is a daunting task that officials said will take years to accomplish. And concerns loom over who will lead the recovery efforts. Darryl Oliveira, who assumed the role of interim administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency after Herman Andaya's resignation in August, confirmed that he will be leaving the position in November.

When asked about the transition, Oliveira said recruitment for the role should start "as soon as possible."

"I think as long as we provide for that transition, it should be ... smooth and very minimal hiccups or anything for the community," Oliveira said.

Darryl Oliveira, Maui Emergency Management Agency interim administrator, said in a news conference that officials plan to allow people in certain zones to start entering the restricted area Sept. 25. He said the goal and purpose of the supervised visits is for them to see their homes and properties safely and to get some closure.

"I really want to appreciate, or extend my appreciation to the community for being so patient and understanding, because I know that this has been long-awaited," Oliveira said.

How process will work

The process will involve applying for a pass and meeting with officials before the escorted visits. Oliveira said they will be offered by zones depending on where the Environmental Protection Agency has finished hazardous materials removal work.

The first zones will be announced Monday and officials will start contacting people to let them know and walk them through the process, he said.

"It is just overwhelming to see the devastation, so part of our process is to support people and prepare them for what to experience," he said. "We don't want to traumatize or hurt anyone more than they've been hurt to date."

Oliveira said people will be provided with protective gear, including respirators and special suits, and instructed on how to properly sift through debris while limiting exposure to toxic ash, according to CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV. "We don't want to hurt anyone any more than they've already been hurt," he said.

Water, shade and portable toilets will be available during the visits, Oliveira added. Health care providers will be available, and there will be guidance for salvaging any items at the properties.

"We don't want people stirring up toxic dust so will give guidance on gently moving through to search for anything," he said.

People who didn't live or have businesses in the restricted area won't be allowed to visit.

"It is not a safe environment for people to be in," he said, adding much work remains to be done.

What's ahead

"At some point, the Army Corps of Engineers will start removing debris, but not until people have time to get in and get their closure," he said.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that people displaced by the fire are being moved into more permanent housing "the best that we can," including longer-term rentals and extended Airbnb rentals with a goal of getting people into 18 months of housing.

He said some may stay in hotels and another goal is to consolidate the number of hotels so services can more easily be provided.

The Aug. 8 fire started in the hills above the historic oceanfront town. Within hours it spread through homes and apartment buildings, art galleries and restaurants, destroying more than 2,000 structures and causing an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.