Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ: BarbeQuolossal Sandwich

Tuesday, September 26th 2023, 1:35 pm
On Tuesday, Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make his "BarbeQulossal Sandwiches".
|1/2 Pound of Pulled Smoked Chicken
|Or ½ pound of sliced brisket
|Or ½ pound of Burnt Ends
|1 slice of smoked provolone
|1 buttered and grilled Kaiser bun
|2 Fat Boy Onion Rings
|BBQ Sauce
|Joe’s BBQ Mayo
Directions:
Butter and then grill a 5” Kaiser bun until golden brown
Drizzle BBQ Mayo sauce on the lower bun
Pile the pulled chicken on top of the bun
Place smoked provolone on top of the pulled chicken, brisket or burnt ends
Melt the provolone over the meat in oven or microwave
Place onion rings on top of the provolone
Drizzle BBQ sauce on top of the onion rings
Firmly press top bun on the sandwich
Enjoy the sandwich served with your favorite BBQ side dishes
Smoked Pulled Chicken- 2 hours.
Sliced Brisket- 12 hours- or come by to pick up by the pound.
Brisket Burnt Ends- 15 hours or push the easy button and come by to pick up by the pound.
Build the Barn Z-Man- 2 minutes.
Or come out to Oklahoma Joe’s and let us do the work for you!
Recommended wood(s): Pecan, Hickory, or Oak
