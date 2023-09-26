Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ: BarbeQuolossal Sandwich

On Tuesday, Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make his "BarbeQulossal Sandwiches".

By: News On 6

Ingredients:

1/2 Pound of Pulled Smoked Chicken Or ½ pound of sliced brisket Or ½ pound of Burnt Ends 1 slice of smoked provolone 1 buttered and grilled Kaiser bun 2 Fat Boy Onion Rings BBQ Sauce Joe’s BBQ Mayo





Directions:

Butter and then grill a 5” Kaiser bun until golden brown

Drizzle BBQ Mayo sauce on the lower bun

Pile the pulled chicken on top of the bun

Place smoked provolone on top of the pulled chicken, brisket or burnt ends

Melt the provolone over the meat in oven or microwave

Place onion rings on top of the provolone

Drizzle BBQ sauce on top of the onion rings

Firmly press top bun on the sandwich

Enjoy the sandwich served with your favorite BBQ side dishes

Total cooking time:

Smoked Pulled Chicken- 2 hours.

Sliced Brisket- 12 hours- or come by to pick up by the pound.

Brisket Burnt Ends- 15 hours or push the easy button and come by to pick up by the pound.

Build the Barn Z-Man- 2 minutes.

Or come out to Oklahoma Joe’s and let us do the work for you!

Recommended wood(s): Pecan, Hickory, or Oak