Aerosmith Postpones Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Fracturing His Larynx

By: News On 6

After postponing a handful of shows earlier this month, Aerosmith is officially postponing its farewell Peace Out tour until "sometime in 2024," as lead singer Steven Tyler battles a vocal injury that the Boston-based band said is "more serious than initially thought."

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," Aerosmith said in a statement posted to the band's Instagram page. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Six dates were rescheduled for the start of 2024, including stops in Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Cleveland, Ohio. The band also announced that all previously purchased tickets would be honored on the new dates and that refunds are available at the point of purchase for those no longer able to attend.

New tour dates will be announced soon, the band assured fans. Refunds will be available for those who can't attend the rescheduled concerts.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in a statement. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

On Sept. 12, just one week after kicking off their farewell tour, the band announced that Tyler had sustained an injury that would force the band to postpone a series of shows.

"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler shared in a statement on Aerosmith's social media. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Tyler was performing at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, at the time of his injury. The reported 19-song set opened with "Back in the Saddle" and closed with a two-part encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way." It also reportedly included the first performance of the Joe Perry-sung track "Bright Light Fright" for the first time in almost 30 years.

The tour will be Aerosmith's last after more than 50 years together.