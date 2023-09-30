Victory Christian Wins Against Beggs, 50-34

The final, 50-34 Victory.

Friday, September 29th 2023, 10:46 pm

By: News On 6


In District 2a-7 were Victory Christian and Beggs.

Picked this one up in the first quarter, and it was already a 14-6 victory, when Ryan Grayson took the screen pass made a few guys miss and took it all the way to the house to bring the demons within two.

Next Conquerors possession Ayden Hamilton found Dallas Dyer over the middle. He took it down inside the 5-yard line.

That set up Hamilton to call his own number on the next play, and he punched it into the end zone.

The final, 50-34 Victory.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 29th, 2023

September 29th, 2023

September 29th, 2023

September 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 30th, 2023

September 30th, 2023

September 30th, 2023

September 30th, 2023