Bristow Library Recognized With Equity Champion Award

By: News On 6

Bristow Public Library recently won The Associated of Rural and Small Libraries 2023 Equity Champion Award.

The award recognizes a library or one of its individual workers who has fought and overcome systemic barriers within their organization, as well as show a commitment to equity, inclusion and sustained accessibility.

Executive Director Heather Hutto says receiving the award is the biggest honor and that she was accepting it on behalf of the library's team.