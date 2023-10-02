Vigil Held For Kiefer Teenager Killed In Car Crash

Hadley Wood, 15, was the passenger with her dad driving when they crashed into an SUV near Glenpool on their way home from a Kiefer softball game.

Friends and family gathered to remember a Kiefer softball player who was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Hadley Wood, 15, was the passenger with her dad driving when they crashed into an SUV near Glenpool on their way home from a Kiefer softball game.

Hadley died from the crash and the cause is still under investigation.

On Sunday, people from Green Country and the softball community came together for a prayer vigil at the Kiefer football field.

"I've known the family for about 29 years, and it's just been heartbreaking to see what they've had to go through, what the community's gone through, the students, her softball team," said Faith Church Executive Pastor Greg Conner.

Hadley's family is having a viewing for her next Sunday before her funeral on Oct. 9.

Her funeral will be on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Faith Church in Glenpool.

There's also a prayer vigil Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kiefer High School football field

Kiefer Public Schools Statement On The Crash

Kiefer Public Schools released a statement on the crash, identifying the teen killed as Hadley Wood. KPS Superintendent Randy Shaw stated that Wood was a great student and a member of the Kiefer Softball team.

He asked everyone to send their support to Hadley's family.





Details About The Crash From Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The teen was killed in the crash near 161st and 49th West Avenue near Glenpool, just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, OHP said. Troopers say Wood was riding in the passenger seat of a pickup truck when it crashed with an SUV. Wood was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to OHP.

The driver of the pickup, her dad, 41-year-old Josh Wood, was treated and released and troopers say the driver of the SUV is in the hospital but is expected to recover. There was also a passenger in the SUV who was not hurt, OHP said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.