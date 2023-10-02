Tulsa Health Department Offering COVID-19 Booster, Flu Shot

The Tulsa Health Department will offer these vaccines at five locations throughout Tulsa County. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online or by phone.

People in Green Country can now receive the new COVID-19 booster and flu shot through the Tulsa Health Department.

The CDC is recommending this new booster shot for everyone six months and older.

Ellen Niemitalo with the Tulsa Health Department said getting vaccinated is important for people who are at risk for serious illness.

This includes people who are 65 years old or older, anyone suffering from underlying health conditions, and expecting mothers.

The cost of the vaccine is covered for individuals with private insurance.

Children qualify for free vaccines under the federally funded 'Vaccines for Children' program if they are Medicaid eligible, Native American, uninsured, or underinsured.

The health department said it will also have a limited supply for adults who have gaps in insurance or none at all.

“This updated vaccine is one more thing people can do to help protect themselves against serious illness, hospitalizations, and death,” Niemitalo said.

The Tulsa Health Department will offer these vaccines at five locations throughout Tulsa County:

James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129 E. Ave., Tulsa, OK Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica, Tulsa, OK North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulsa OK Sand Springs Health Center | 306 E. Broadway, Sand Springs, OK Collinsville Health Center | 1201 W. Center, Collinsville, OK

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online or by phone.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.