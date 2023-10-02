Local Foundation Helps Women Battling Cancer Make Memories, Create Legacies

Brooke Taylor, cancer survivor and founder of Rural Gone Urban, joined us at 9 in the morning to talk about her mission in supporting others facing the same fight against breast cancer.

By: News On 6

It’s October, also known as Pinktober, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight women will face off with a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

Brooke Taylor, cancer survivor and founder of Rural Gone Urban, joined us at 9 in the morning to talk about her mission in supporting others facing the same fight against breast cancer.

The foundation has a program called "Love Bombs," where women who are battling cancer can apply for grants, cash gifts, and scholarships.

"We hope love bomb recipients use financial support to be selfish. We envision recipients making memories, create a legacies, and having a few moments where cancer isn’t driving the ship," the foundation's website states.

