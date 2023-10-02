Oklahoma Woman Killed In Crash Involving Deer In Nowata County

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A woman was killed on Highway 169 when another vehicle struck a deer, sending it through her windshield Sunday evening, authorities say.

Carolyn Howard, 72, died at the scene approximately five miles north of Lenapah, Oklahoma, in Nowata County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says it happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Howard was driving northbound when another vehicle heading south struck the deer. It went through the windshield of Howard's vehicle and exited through the rear window, OHP says.

Nowata EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver who struck the deer was not injured, OHP says.

