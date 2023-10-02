'A Real Shock': Owasso Hotel Worker Receives National Recognition With GM Of The Year Award

Owasso man James Ingley earned national recognition for his job as General Manager after starting at the La Quinta Inn & Suites right out of high school 12 years ago.

By: News On 6

-

An Owasso man started with La Quinta Inn & Suites right out of high school and in the past 12 years, has worked his way up in the company.

Now, he's being recognized for being the best in the nation at what he does.

His journey to success started right after school.

First impressions are important, especially in the hospitality industry.

James Ingley extends a warm welcome to his guests to make them feel comfortable in their temporary home away from home.

But James is more focused on making a lasting impression, so he helps out with anything that needs to be accomplished around his hotel.

"We could be working the desk. The next day we could be in housekeeping or the next day we could be skimming the pool and taking the trash out and stuff," Ingley said. "Every day has its own challenges and its own rewards."

A big reward came recently when the hotel received a nomination for General Manager of the Year.

About 12,000 people doing the same job as James came together at a global conference.

The owner called James the day before to tell him the hotel was nominated for the awards, and for him to represent the group well.

James says he didn't think much of it at the time.

'They start describing the hotel of the GM of the year and I think 'Wait that's my hotel,' and then they say it's placed outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma and it was just a real shock and surreal to even be nominated," Ingley said.

After his win, his right-hand woman Barbara Wise says James receiving the award was well deserved.

"He makes himself available 24/7. Even when he's in Disneyland celebrating himself, we can call and he will help us with whatever we need," Wise said.

While he's excited about the recognition, James is back to the basics, making good first impressions he hopes will leave an impact.