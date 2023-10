Union Running Back Dae'Mar Nealy was recently honored at the Champions of Health Gala in Oklahoma City. He also got to meet Buffalo Bills Safety, Damar Hamlin, all in the same night.

By: News On 6

Nealy joined us at 6 in the morning to talk about receiving the 'Heart of a Champion' award at Tuesday night's gala in Oklahoma City.