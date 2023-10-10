Video Shows Explosion Using Device On Sand Springs Business

Owner Frank Mitchell said the blast could be heard about a mile away. He said the video shows two people running up and hiding for a bit, then they put the device up on the window, lit it, and ran.

Surveillance video shows two people setting off an explosive device outside a Sand Springs business that blew out the front window. It happened at Frank Mitchell Mamola and Associates in Prattville, and ATF agents and Sand Springs Police are investigating.

Owner Frank Mitchell said the blast could be heard about a mile away. He said the video shows two people running up and hiding for a bit, then they put the device up on the window, lit it, and ran.

"Everything was blown out, glass everywhere, glass all the way to the back, glass all the way in the front,” said Mitchell.

The surveillance video shows the two people attaching something to the window and then running as it explodes. Mitchell said his son’s friend lives nearby and heard the blast, which is how Mitchell found out.

"The explosion was so loud. that I heard from people who heard it about a mile away. One of the officers that came here from the QuikTrip down there, he heard it, this whole apartment complex heard it, people at the bar back here heard it, they all came out,” said Mitchell.

The Prattville shopping center was just built, and Mitchell just opened his business this summer. He says now he has to pay out of pocket to fix the damage.

"It is beautiful, the furniture, everything, and I just hired a new assistant. It's like when you get your first dent on a brand-new car. That's what it feels like,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says he doesn't know what the device was or why they vandalized his business, but he believes it was more than just a firework.

"I don't know what it is. I'm relying on them when they look at the evidence, but it caused quite a bit of explosion and boom, and the way the glass shot, I don't think a firework would do that,” said Mitchell.

Police are investigating but don't have a lead on any suspects right now. If you have any information that could help them, call Sand Springs Police.