Cushing Crushes McLain, 41-6

Cushing spoils the Titans' perfect record, 41-6.

By: News On 6

Maybe the surprise of the high school football season, McLain, undefeated in district, hosted Cushing Thursday afternoon.

And the Titans got scoring started. Jonte Tims handed it off to Dennis Nolan. Nolan took this one to the house, stiff-arming defenders as he went, point after no good. 6-nothing.

Cushing answered right back on the next possession of theirs. John Hilligoss called his own number and cut left. The defender merely missed his ankles and walked right in to even the score.

First play of the second quarter, the Tigers fake the handoff. Brady Matheson took it down the sideline and in for the lead.



