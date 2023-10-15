Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street Center Hosts Health, Wellness Fair

The Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center held a health and wellness fair downtown on Saturday.

Saturday, October 14th 2023, 8:13 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center held a health and wellness fair downtown on Saturday.

The group says it invited several community partners like Ascension Saint John and Juno Medical to help answer questions people had about their health.

Executive director Raymond Doswell says he's happy to use the history center for an event like this.

"Health is wealth and we want people to understand that and hopefully this goes in a small way to help decrease health disparities in the community," Doswell said.

The history center is selling special pink t-shirts this month to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 14th, 2023

October 15th, 2023

October 15th, 2023

October 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 15th, 2023

October 15th, 2023

October 15th, 2023

October 14th, 2023