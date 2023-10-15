Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street Center Hosts Health, Wellness Fair

The Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center held a health and wellness fair downtown on Saturday.

By: News On 6

The group says it invited several community partners like Ascension Saint John and Juno Medical to help answer questions people had about their health.

Executive director Raymond Doswell says he's happy to use the history center for an event like this.

"Health is wealth and we want people to understand that and hopefully this goes in a small way to help decrease health disparities in the community," Doswell said.

The history center is selling special pink t-shirts this month to raise money for breast cancer awareness.