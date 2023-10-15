Woman Killed In Tulsa Crash, Investigation Underway

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near 41st and Sheridan on Saturday, police say.

By: News On 6

A woman died in a crash on Saturday in Tulsa near 41st and Sheridan, police say.

The Tulsa Police Department says it happened just after 5:30 p.m., when one car was pulling out of a parking lot when another car hit it.

Officers say the driver who was hit went to the hospital, where she died.

They say the other driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No one else was in either car, police say.

The cause of the crash in still under investigation.