For Homecoming Week, the Stillwater Mayor and Council will have a fountain-dyeing event to kick off festivities. It's at Chris Salmon Plaza in Downtown Stillwater at 9th Avenue and Main Street beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The event will also be streamed on City of Stillwater Facebook page HERE.