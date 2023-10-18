The University of Tulsa partnered with Anheuser-Busch and Tulsa Oktoberfest in an attempt to break the record on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. at the Chapman Commons on TU's campus.

University Of Tulsa Partners With Anheuser-Busch, Oktoberfest In Attempt To Break Beer Tasting World Record On Thursday

The current record for the world's largest beer tasting is 1,243, set in Barcelona, Spain, in July of 2022.

On Thursday, Tulsans have a chance to break that record.

Tulsa Football hosts Rice University at Chapman Stadium that night at 6 p.m. There's a concert featuring the Eli Young Bang after the record-breaking attempt.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this remarkable endeavor," said University of Tulsa President Brad R. Carson. "TU is Tulsa's university and we have always stood for excellence, innovation and pushing boundaries. This record attempt is a testament to our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for our students and community. Together, with the help of Tulsans, we're not only making history but also showcasing the vibrant spirit of our university and city. I look forward to seeing you all there."

The attempt must break the current record of 1,243 people. Each participant is required to taste three beers as guided by a certified cicerone.

Each participant must taste each election and beer is provided for the attempt. Non-alcoholic beer options are also available.

The contest area opens at 3:30 p.m. Bring an ID if you plan to participate.