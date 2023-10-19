Tulsa Entrepreneur Brings Insight To Sneaker Market With Tech Startup

A Tulsa business owner in the Greenwood District recently launched Arbit, which she wants to use to bring transparency and insight to the sneaker market.

By: News On 6

-

A Tulsa business owner is using $1 million from two local investors to launch a startup tech company.

Venita Cooper opened her shoe store Silhouette Sneakers and Art in 2019.

She recently launched her tech company, Arbit, which she wants to use to bring transparency and insight to the sneaker market.

Her store on Black Wall Street showcases a gallery of shoes.

Cooper said Arbit opens a new experience for buyers and sellers of the sneaker world.

She said it simplifies the decision-making process for customers and resellers by showing them the data that most impacts pricing.

“Many of these transactions are happening online. We have this wealth of data. And so, Arbit is the first product that is really working to curate that data, collect that data, and make sense of it so that people can better manage risk and better understand the true value of these products,” Cooper explained.

Cooper’s store is in the same spot as a shoe store that was destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

She believes her company can hire hundreds of Tulsans in the future and help rebuild the Greenwood District.