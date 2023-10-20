Bristow Police Searching For Robbery Suspects

Friday, October 20th 2023, 6:45 pm
Bristow Police are looking for 2 suspects in connection with a robbery at a Walmart on Friday.
Police confirm that they received a call that the Bristow Walmart had been robbed on Friday. They say the suspects gave the teller a note stating they had a gun and to give them all the money.
Police say suspects fled on foot to a nearby school, so the school was put on lockdown for about an hour as a precaution.
Bristow PD has pictures of the suspects, as well as a vehicle that is involved.
Police ask if anyone knows the identity of the suspects to call the Bristow Police Department at 918-367-2252.
