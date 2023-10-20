Bristow Police Searching For Robbery Suspects

Friday, October 20th 2023, 6:45 pm

By: News On 6


BRISTOW, Okla. -

Bristow Police are looking for 2 suspects in connection with a robbery at a Walmart on Friday.

Police say suspects fled on foot to a nearby school, so the school was put on lockdown for about an hour as a precaution.

Bristow PD has pictures of the suspects, as well as a vehicle that is involved.

Police ask if anyone knows the identity of the suspects to call the Bristow Police Department at 918-367-2252.
