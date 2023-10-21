Victory Christian Defeats Sperry, 69-21

Friday, October 20th 2023, 10:18 pm
Victory Christian hosted Sperry Friday night. Conquerors were looking to stay atop the standings in 2-a-7. The Pirates fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive.
The opening drive for Victory, Eric Peterson took the direct snap and punched it into the end zone. A two-point try good. 8-0 Conquerors.
Sperry answered. Brady Benham kept it himself for 6.
The final, 69-21 Victory.
