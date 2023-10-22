Tulsa Parks just kicked off its first "Safe Halloween Event" of the season.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Parks To Host Several Halloween Events

Sparky's Spooktacular Trunk or Treat took place today at McClure Park.

All ages showed up for the free event.

There were food trucks, a costume contest and, of course, trick-or-treating.

There are more events coming up, too.

This upcoming Tuesday is the Halloween Flashlight Candy Hunt at Reed Park.

A Halloween Carnival will be held Friday at Whiteside Park.

You'll want to bring your dog to Saturday's "Howl-O-Ween" celebration -- which will also be held at Whiteside Park.

And the final event is a carnival at Lacy Park -- that will take place on Halloween.

Visit the City of Tulsa's website to check out all these upcoming Halloween festivities.



