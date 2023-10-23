Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church Teaches Kids About Fire Prevention

Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church in Sand Springs is educating people on how to prevent fires, while providing a little fun at the same time.

By: News On 6

Children got to enjoy games, face painting, bouncy houses and free food.

The Sand Springs Fire department believes it's never too early to teach kids about fire safety.

"Emergency situations can happen at any age. There's no age limit to it," Grant Wresche, Sand Springs firefighter, said.

An easy way to not only teach but inspire kids is to let them learn through hands-on activities, which is what St. Matthews Episcopal Church and the Sand Springs Fire department did at the Fire Prevention Blast.

"We're doing kind of a public education on just stuff about the firetruck and letting kids look around, check it out, and if they got any questions, answering that stuff to let them get comfortable with us," Wresche said.

One attendee came for the main purpose of fire safety.

Minou Sutton, who brought her grandkids to the event, is fostering her granddaughter Mazzy’s dream.

"She also wants to be a firefighter and she wanted to come see the fire trucks that's the main reason we came," Sutton said.

Though Mazzy is young, she knows why she wants to be a firefighter and help people. Mazzy said the firefighters taught her to be careful.

Parents at the fire blast want their kids to be careful and prepared.

"They need to know what to do in case there's a fire and how to get out of their house and what to do," Sutton said.

There was also a drug prevention booth, focused on sharing the dangers of fentanyl, by highlighting the stories of three people who overdosed and died on the drug.