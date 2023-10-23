Tulsans Highlight Connection Between Domestic Violence And Homelessness

A local organization said many times when domestic violence victims leave their abusers, they’re leaving everything behind, which puts them in a situation of homelessness.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and organizations around Tulsa are working together to highlight the connection between domestic violence and homelessness.

Housing Solution’s 2023 point-in-time count shows 50-percent of those experiencing homelessness have faced domestic violence.

Housing Solutions is working with other organizations around Oklahoma to highlight this issue.

DVIS and an organization called "The Spring" are both allies against domestic violence. They help victims find refuge and rebuild their lives.

Leslie Clingenpeel, the Executive Director of The Spring, said victims are desperate for support and for someone to help them navigate their situation.

Clingenpeel said many times when domestic violence victims leave their abusers, they’re leaving everything behind, which puts them in a situation of homelessness.

Access to housing, food, and clothing helps domestic violence victims get to a rebuilding phase.

“When a person is trying to leave and there are all these dynamics of power and control. They really have no access to finances or resources. They have no access to support system, and if all of the shelter resources are full, they have nowhere to go so they find themselves experiencing homelessness because of all of those elements,” Clingenpeel said.

The Spring and DVIS both have 24-hour hotlines to make sure domestic violence victims get the help they need.

Resources:

DVIS: 24-HOUR CRISIS LINE (918) 743-5763

8 PM-1 AM TEXT LINE: TEXT SAFE TO 207-777

THE SPRING: 24-HOUR CRISIS LINE (918) 245-4075

NATIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT RESOURCE HOTLINE | (800) 656-4673

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE | (800) 787-3224

NATIONAL CENTER FOR VICTIMS OF CRIME | (855)-4-VICTIM

OKLAHOMA COALITION AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE & SEXUAL ASSAULT | (800) 522-7233

NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING RESOURCE CENTER HOTLINE | (888) 373-7888