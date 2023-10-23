Police: 2 Arrested For Tulsa 'Vandalism Spree'

Two men were taken into custody early Monday morning after several reports of windows being shot out in a Tulsa neighborhood.

Monday, October 23rd 2023, 1:56 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6


Two men were arrested in what Police are calling a "vandalism spree" in midtown Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, Meshach Job Batson and Caleb William Clark were taken into custody early Monday morning after several reports of windows being shot out in a Tulsa neighborhood.

What Happened?

Police say they were first called around 4 a.m. to a home near 46th and Yale. The caller said her front door had been shattered by no one tried to enter the home.

BB Gun Vandalism House 1

Officers found another victim in the same neighborhood and later received calls from the Target and Reasor’s near 21st and Yale. Both locations said that multiple windows had been shot out overnight.

BB Gun Vandalism Tulsa Target

Officers say a suspicious vehicle with two flat tires was reported in the neighborhood with two people inside. Police tracked down the car and found Batson and Clark with a BB gun. Police say the two confessed to driving around shooting out people’s windows.

BB Gun Vandalism Arrest

Have Charges Been Filed?

Batson and Clark have not been charged at this time, but police say they could face at least as six counts of Malicious Injury to Property.
