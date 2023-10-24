Police Arrest 3 People Accused Of Robbing Man, Leading Officers On Chase

Three people are in custody after they robbed a man near 71st and Mingo and led officers on a chase Monday night, according to police.

Officers said the three pointed a gun at the victim, then stole a hunting bag of shotgun shells and sped off.

A witness pointed out where the suspects went, and officers found them in a nearby apartment complex, police said.

The suspects then jumped into a car and sped off, but eventually wrecked in Broken Arrow, police said.

A viewer sent News On 6 video of the end of that pursuit and says they thought it was just a coincidence police arrived so quickly.

Luke Sterling keeps a dash camera rolling for those ‘just in case’ moments, but he says he didn’t expect to capture a police pursuit.

When a suspect is running from police, many lives are put at risk. Tulsa Police say that’s what happened Monday night after they responded to an armed robbery.

They say Isaiah Greene and Daniel Roman got in the backseat of the victim's car and pointed a gun at him at the Chardonnay Apartments near 71st and Mingo.

Police say Greene and Roman took cash, a phone, and a hunting bag with shotgun shells inside before running to a car driven by the third suspect, Jasmin Hernandez.

Police say Hernandez led officers on a chase that ended when the suspects crashed head-on into an innocent victim’s car.

The moment of impact was captured by Luke Sterling’s dash cam while he was sitting at the intersection of Kenosha and Aspen in Broken Arrow.

“I didn’t know it was anything more than a freak accident,” Sterling said. “Somebody being stupid.”

Sterling was impressed that an officer rolled up to the scene so quickly.

“The cop pulled up, and I thought, ‘well, that’s convenient that he happened to be right there for that accident,’ but it turned out there was more going on,” he said.

Sterling’s video shows 2 people getting out of the car and running from the scene.

He says even at that moment, he wasn’t aware of what was about to happen.

“The first officer just got out and started making sure everybody was okay and was talking to the driver of the car that got hit,” said Sterling. “All the other officers were just kind of swarming the intersection. I didn’t see anybody else get out. Just cop driving by one after the other.”

All three face charges for robbery with a firearm and eluding police.