Owner Of Water Bird Gallery Building Moving To Fairfax Where 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Takes Place

The Water Bird Gallery is moving from Pawhuska to Fairfax.

"As I've been working in my space, every day there's lots of people just taking photographs of this building," said owner Danette Daniels.

Danette Daniels has owned the building at 301 N. Main Street in Fairfax since 2020 and is just now moving her business here.

She says she wants to see the town thrive with more people going to Fairfax because of the movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Her new place will have an event space, museum, gallery, and eventually will be a coffee shop, too.

"This building was built in 1908, and it was built with Osage money that a guardian used to build the First National Bank," she said.

But the building has a dark history.

"Upstairs here, this is where the Shoun brothers, their actual offices, were located," Danette said.

The Shoun brothers were the doctors who helped poison Osage members during the Reign of Terror.

Their offices were on the second floor of the building, and many scenes of the movie were filmed there.

"Those doctors are very creepy and gross, so I'm glad to be taking back the space and for it to be back into Osage ownership and to reclaim it," she said.

Nothing can make up for what was taken away, but Danette can keep sharing the story and give the building new meaning.

"This story wasn't in any of the history books. Most people don't even know about it, so for the world to know, that is something for us," she said.

She plans to have her grand opening on Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at 301 N. Main Street in Fairfax.