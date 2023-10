This week's Athlete of the Week is Ayden Hamilton from Victory Christian.

By: News On 6

Athlete Of The Week: Ayden Hamilton

Hamilton piled up huge numbers in the Conquerors' win over Sperry.

The senior quarterback passed for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 344 yards and 4 more scores.

Congratulations to Ayden!