Tulsa Football: What Were Some Lessons Learned From Rice Game?

Tulsa defensive lineman Ben Kopenski and running back Anthony Watkins met with the media to preview Saturday's game at SMU.

By: Scott Pfeil

What Were Some Lessons Learned From Rice Game?

This will be the 30th meeting between the two programs. SMU leads the series 16-13 and has a 10-5 record in Dallas. Tulsa leads the series 6-3 since the two teams have been members together in the American Athletic Conference.

Ben Kopenski has 5.5 TFL for -26 yards and a team-high 4.5 sacks for -24 yards this season after transferring from Oklahoma State. Anthony Watkins leads the team with 396 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

Kopenski and Watkins talk about the lessons learned from the Rice game, preparing for the Mustangs and celebrating head coach Kevin Wilson's birthday.