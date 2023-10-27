21-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Death Of Muskogee Teenager

The death of a 16-year-old in Muskogee has led to the arrest of one man by U.S. Marshalls.

By: News On 6

One man was taken into custody by U.S. marshals after the death of a Muskogee 16-year-old, authorities say.

Cherokee Nation Marshals said 21-year-old Allan Hill shot and killed Coriyon Brown on Sept. 7 at Brown's grandmother's home in Muskogee.

Investigators said Brown died from several gunshots to his head and chest, but a witness identified Hill as the shooter, and video evidence shows the witness, Hill, and Brown all together hours before the shooting.