21-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Death Of Muskogee Teenager

Friday, October 27th 2023, 5:43 am
One man was taken into custody by U.S. marshals after the death of a Muskogee 16-year-old, authorities say.
Cherokee Nation Marshals said 21-year-old Allan Hill shot and killed Coriyon Brown on Sept. 7 at Brown's grandmother's home in Muskogee.
Investigators said Brown died from several gunshots to his head and chest, but a witness identified Hill as the shooter, and video evidence shows the witness, Hill, and Brown all together hours before the shooting.
