Del City Dominates Coweta, 43-14

The final, 43-14 Del City.

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:50 pm

By: News On 6


In district 5A-3, the title was on the line as Coweta hosted Del City.

1st play from scrimmage for the Eagles, Rodney Fields took it 52-yards untouched for the score. Just like that, 7-0 Del City.

Next possession for the Eagles, River Warren found a wide-open Tayvann Johnson in the middle of the field for 6.

