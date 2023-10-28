Del City Dominates Coweta, 43-14

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:50 pm
In district 5A-3, the title was on the line as Coweta hosted Del City.
1st play from scrimmage for the Eagles, Rodney Fields took it 52-yards untouched for the score. Just like that, 7-0 Del City.
Next possession for the Eagles, River Warren found a wide-open Tayvann Johnson in the middle of the field for 6.
The final, 43-14 Del City.
