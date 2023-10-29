Poultry Producers Ask Judge To Dismiss Polluted Oklahoma Watershed Claims

Some of our country's biggest poultry producers are asking a federal judge to dismiss a ruling that claims they polluted an Oklahoma watershed.

Saturday, October 28th 2023, 9:18 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

In January, a federal judge ruled several companies were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed by getting rid of chicken litter that drained into the river.

The judge ordered the companies and the state to agree on how to fix the problem.

The companies say the ruling should be dismissed, citing a steady decline in pollution it credits to improved wastewater treatment, poultry litter management, and fewer poultry farms
