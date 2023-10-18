Current US Assessment Is Israel 'Not Responsible' For Gaza Hospital Blast, White House Says

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

Wednesday, October 18th 2023, 1:05 pm

By: Associated Press, CBS News


The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.
