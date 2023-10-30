'It Was A Rivalry Then': Coach Gundy Comments On Bedlam; The Boz Responds On Social Media

The Sooners legend heard Mike Gundy loud and clear on Monday and even offered to meet him at the 50-yard line of the game this weekend.

By: News 9, News On 6

Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy has had a lot to say about the conclusion of Bedlam and hasn't hesitated to say why it's going away.

"The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12," Gundy said at Big 12 media days before the 2023 season. "It's got nothing to do with Oklahoma State."

With the final matchup on the horizon, Gundy made some more comments during his weekly press conference on Monday.

"It was a rivalry then. You know, Bosworth spit in my face. I spit in his face. It was actually a rivalry," Gundy said.

It was that comment that caught the attention of the Sooners legend himself.

"Guess what Coach G..Bedlam is still a rivalry & BIG BROTHER still wants to whip lil brother's ass..How abOUt we meet this Saturday at yOUr place…let’s say the 50 yard line so we can exchange pleasantries the old fashion way..FACE TO FACE.. I’ll see yOU there..BOOMER!"



