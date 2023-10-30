'A Smile Can Go A Long Way': Local Middle Schooler Hands Out Snack Bags To Homeless In Tulsa

Luke Williams, a local seventh grader, spends his Fridays after school handing out bags of goods to those in need around downtown Tulsa.

'A Smile Can Go A Long Way': Local Middle Schoolers Hands Out Bags Of Goods To Homeless In Tulsa

A seventh grader has made it his mission to show kindness to some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

It starts with a plastic bag and some supplies.

The result is not just a Zip Lock filled to the brim with snacks, it's what Luke Williams hopes will put a smile on the faces of the homeless.

"It just kind of makes me feel good inside knowing I am helping people,” Williams said.

For two years, Williams has created these bags.

His inspiration came from a class project, and he hopes to teach the same lessons he's learned to others.

"I want them to look at them and help them,” Williams said. “I mean sometimes you can't help them, but a simple wave and a smile can go a long way."

Once Williams has enough bags filled, he will put them in his parents’ cars, ready to hand out to anyone in need.

Every Friday after school, he and his mom, Tammy, head downtown, searching the sidewalks for someone who could use one of the bags.

On Friday, he spotted a woman near the BOK Center.

He noticed she had an injured foot, so he called for help and waited with her until it arrived.

What started with a Zip Lock bag became so much more, but he doesn't do it for recognition.

He does it to show kindness to those who need it most.

"Actually, showing that someone spent time and that people care about them,” Williams said.

While it starts with small, simple items, it ends with a big impact.