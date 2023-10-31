Police: Man Arrested After Leading Officers On Short Chase Overnight

Police said they arrested the man for alluding and suspicion of driving under the influence.

By: News On 6

A man is in custody after Tulsa police said he led officers on a short chase overnight.

Police said they got a call about a man sitting in a car along Highway 75 around 12:45 Tuesday morning.

When officers got there, they said they found a man who appeared to be sleeping.

When officers knocked on the window, the man woke up, saw it was police, and drove off, according to officers.

The man led officers on a short chase, while only going about 40 miles per hour, police said.

He stopped at the Cosmopolitan Apartment Complex near Riverside where he lives, police said.

