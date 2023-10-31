Mannford's New Public Safety Complex Nears Completion

Mannford is about two weeks away from officially opening its brand-new public safety complex after a delay pushed the grand opening back.

The building that will house city hall, police, fire and ambulance services, was planned to open near the end of September.

However, some concrete needed replacing which pushed the new grand opening to roughly mid-November.

Mayor Clay Abercrombie said in some ways, the old building is uninhabitable.

He said this new building will serve many purposes, including conference rooms, voting, allowing police to process people in closed areas, and potentially house full-time firefighters and ambulance members in the future.

He said it's an investment into the city's future growth.

"One of the things that we tried to do when we started planning this is to build a building that would serve a community for years to come. So we have a lot of room for growth, a lot of room for innovation," Mayor Abercrombie said.

As for the old facility, Abercrombie said the city will demolish the building and sell the land to someone who wants to develop it.