Largest Starbucks In Oklahoma Opens On University Of Tulsa Campus

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 9:13 am
The largest Starbucks in Oklahoma is opening on the University of Tulsa's campus.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony started at 9 a.m. Tuesday with TU President Brad Carson in attendance.
In honor of the opening, TU is hosting a free tasting event for students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McFarlin Library.
The store opens to the public on Nov. 1, 2023.
Business hours for the store are Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
