The largest Starbucks in Oklahoma is opening on the University of Tulsa's campus.

By: News On 6

Largest Starbucks In Oklahoma Opens On University Of Tulsa Campus

A ribbon-cutting ceremony started at 9 a.m. Tuesday with TU President Brad Carson in attendance.

In honor of the opening, TU is hosting a free tasting event for students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McFarlin Library.

The store opens to the public on Nov. 1, 2023.

Business hours for the store are Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.