Man Accused Of Child Porn Possession, Peeping Tom Arrested In Tulsa

A Tulsa man is in jail on more than two dozen counts of possession of child porn and peeping tom.

By: News On 6

Investigators say Courtney Robinson placed hidden cameras in a bathroom at his home during a family celebration and recorded 25 people, nearly half of whom were underage, using the bathroom, dressing or showering without their knowledge or permission.