1 In Custody Following Bomb Threats At Grove Middle School

A juvenile is in custody on Tuesday following a bomb threat at Grove Middle School, police say.

The Grove Police Department says the person of interest was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Authorities were made aware Tuesday morning that a pipe bomb had been placed at the middle school, so police and the OHP bomb squad responded.

Students at the middle school were evacuated and other schools in the district were placed on lockdown.

After a few hours, authorities confirmed no threat to the schools were found and the day resumed as normal.

Grove Public Schools have been given an all-clear and confirmed no explosive devices have been found.

All buildings are returning to normal activities. "The safety of our students, faculty, and staff will always be our number 1 priority," the district said.

Students at Grove Middle School and Alternative Academy were evacuated just before noon on Tuesday after the district received a threat of a possible device on campus.

Bomb techs examined a suspicious backpack and used bomb-sniffing dogs to search the campus.

All Middle school and Alternative Academy students were evacuated and then transported to the Methodist Church where they could be picked up.

All the other Grove school sites were under a shelter-in-place.

"Parents may pick their students up if absolutely necessary. Thank you for your patience, law enforcement is working diligently to be as thorough as possible in this matter," wrote GPS in a Facebook post.

