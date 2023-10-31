Tulsa Looks To Bounce Back Against Charlotte

TU looks to snap a three-game losing streak as the 49ers visit Chapman Stadium for Homecoming. Watch Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson's entire press conference.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Golden Hurricane will be hosting Charlotte this Saturday at Chapman Stadium for Homecoming.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Golden Hurricane has lost three-straight games, while the 49ers are riding a seven-game losing streak. Tulsa can still gain bowl eligibility by winning three of its last four games.

Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson met with the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference.

Wilson talked about turning the page from October, finishing ballgames, and winning on Homecoming. And is there extra motivation with bowl eligibility still out there.